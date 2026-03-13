Russian aviation bombed Sumy region with KABs — three people were injured

On the afternoon of March 13, the Russian military struck the Glukhiv community of Sumy region with guided bombs, injuring three people and damaging private homes.

Russia bombed the Glukhiv community of Sumy region: there are casualties

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The Russians have struck the Glukhiv community with guided aerial bombs. The residential sector was hit. Three local residents were injured in the attack.

As specified in the OVA, a 31-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were hospitalized, and doctors are already providing them with the necessary assistance.

In addition, a 43-year-old woman was injured and was provided with medical assistance on the spot, but she refused hospitalization.