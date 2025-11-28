Russian aviation bombed the Kharkiv region — one person was killed and one was injured

A man was killed and two people were injured in a Russian airstrike on the Starosaltivska community in the Chuhuyiv district on November 28.

Russia bombed the Kharkiv region: there are victims

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov.

Previously, the enemy struck the village of Shestakove with a CAB. As a result of the shelling, one man died, his details are being clarified. Two women — 61 and 52 years old — were injured. They are hospitalized. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv OVA

According to him, at least two private houses and two outbuildings were destroyed, six more houses and three outbuildings were damaged, and a fire broke out.

Kharkiv region after the Russian airstrike

Emergency services are working on the scene, the head of the OVA added.