Russian aviation bombed the Kharkiv region — one person was killed and one was injured

Russia bombed the Kharkiv region: there are victims
This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov.
According to him, at least two private houses and two outbuildings were destroyed, six more houses and three outbuildings were damaged, and a fire broke out.
Emergency services are working on the scene, the head of the OVA added.
