Russian aviation bombed Zaporizhia region — a woman died, there are injured

A woman was killed and two others were injured as a result of a Russian airstrike on the village of Zhovta Krucha in Zaporizhia district.

Points of attention

  • A woman was killed and two others were injured in a Russian airstrike on the village of Zhovta Krucha in Zaporizhia district.
  • The bombing resulted in the destruction of private and commercial buildings in the area.
  • Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported an increase in the number of victims from the enemy attack on Zhovta Krucha.

Russian airstrike on Zhovta Krucha: what is known

This was written by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov.

The number of casualties from the enemy attack on Zhovta Krucha is increasing. Russian KABs killed a 62-year-old woman. Two more women — 62 and 65 years old — were injured.

Air bombs destroyed private homes and outbuildings. A fire broke out.

Fedorov previously reported at least five Russian guided bombs that hit Zhovta Krucha, injuring a 62-year-old woman.

