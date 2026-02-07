Russian aviation bombed Zaporizhia region — a woman died, there are injured

A woman was killed and two others were injured as a result of a Russian airstrike on the village of Zhovta Krucha in Zaporizhia district.
Points of attention
- A woman was killed and two others were injured in a Russian airstrike on the village of Zhovta Krucha in Zaporizhia district.
- The bombing resulted in the destruction of private and commercial buildings in the area.
- Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported an increase in the number of victims from the enemy attack on Zhovta Krucha.
Russian airstrike on Zhovta Krucha: what is known
This was written by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov.
Air bombs destroyed private homes and outbuildings. A fire broke out.
Fedorov previously reported at least five Russian guided bombs that hit Zhovta Krucha, injuring a 62-year-old woman.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-