Russian aviation bombed Zaporizhzhia region — the number of victims is growing
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Ukraine
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Russian aviation bombed Zaporizhzhia region — the number of victims is growing

Ivan Fedorov
Balabyne
Читати українською

One person was killed, seven others were injured, including a child - the number of victims is increasing as a result of Russia's attack on the Zaporizhia region on the morning of April 9.

Points of attention

  • A person was killed and seven others, including a child, were injured in a Russian airstrike on the Zaporizhzhia region.
  • The attacks caused damages to residential buildings and an educational institution, with a schoolyard being hit by a shell.

Russia bombed Balabyne: there are casualties

A 53-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition after a guided bomb strike on Balabyne, reported the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Doctors assess the condition of another victim as moderate.

The eight-year-old girl and her husband will be treated at home after receiving assistance.

Three more people are being examined — their condition is currently assessed as moderate.

All victims are provided with necessary medical assistance.

On the morning of April 9, Russian troops launched several strikes on settlements in the Kushugum community of Zaporizhia district, damaging residential buildings and the "Prestige" educational institution.

One of the shells hit the schoolyard. A huge crater formed just a few meters from the school.

"The blast wave damaged the school building. It broke windows and shattered furniture. None of the employees were injured," said Zhanna Vynnychenko, the school's director, in a telephone comment.

The educational process takes place in an underground school built nearby. It was not damaged. The children went to school today.

Russian troops have been attacking the community for the third day in a row. They are hitting with MLRS and dropping KABs.

This was stated in an address by the head of the Kushugum community, Volodymyr Sosunovsky.

We are currently studying the situation, studying the extent of the damage. Yesterday, approximately 80 houses were damaged, today the same number.

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Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia region. The number of dead and wounded has increased
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Russia strikes Zaporizhia region — there are injuries
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Three people died in Zaporizhia region as a result of nighttime Russian shelling
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