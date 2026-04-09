Russian aviation bombed Zaporizhzhia region — the number of victims is growing

One person was killed, seven others were injured, including a child - the number of victims is increasing as a result of Russia's attack on the Zaporizhia region on the morning of April 9.

Russia bombed Balabyne: there are casualties

A 53-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition after a guided bomb strike on Balabyne, reported the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Doctors assess the condition of another victim as moderate.

The eight-year-old girl and her husband will be treated at home after receiving assistance.

Three more people are being examined — their condition is currently assessed as moderate. Share

All victims are provided with necessary medical assistance.

On the morning of April 9, Russian troops launched several strikes on settlements in the Kushugum community of Zaporizhia district, damaging residential buildings and the "Prestige" educational institution.

One of the shells hit the schoolyard. A huge crater formed just a few meters from the school.

"The blast wave damaged the school building. It broke windows and shattered furniture. None of the employees were injured," said Zhanna Vynnychenko, the school's director, in a telephone comment. Share

The educational process takes place in an underground school built nearby. It was not damaged. The children went to school today.

Russian troops have been attacking the community for the third day in a row. They are hitting with MLRS and dropping KABs.

This was stated in an address by the head of the Kushugum community, Volodymyr Sosunovsky.