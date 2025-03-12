Russian aviation dropped 14 KABs on Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka — there are dead and wounded

Russian forces have carried out more than 10 airstrikes on Kostyantynivka and Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, killing two people and wounding many residents, including children.
Points of attention
- Russian aviation conducted more than 10 airstrikes on Kostyantynivka and Druzhkivka, leading to two fatalities and several injuries among civilians, including children.
- Head of the Donetsk Oblast Administration Vadym Filashkin reported extensive damage to buildings and homes in Kostyantynivka following the bombings.
- In Druzhkivka, three people were injured, including two children, and multiple structures were damaged after Russian airstrikes.
Russia bombed Kostyantynivka and Druzhkivka
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Administration Vadym Filashkin.
Also, according to the head of the OVA, the Russians attacked Druzhkivka with aerial bombs three times a day.
In addition, in the morning, Russian troops shelled Pokrovsk, killing a 38-year-old man and damaging an administrative building.
Around the same time, Myrnograd came under fire — there are reports of 2 dead and 1 wounded.
