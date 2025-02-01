Watch: Russia bombed its own citizens at the Sudzhansk boarding school in Kurshchyna
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Sudzha
Russian forces have launched an airstrike on a boarding school building in Suzh, Kursk Oblast. The city is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Points of attention

  • Russian forces bombed a boarding school in Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, resulting in 95 civilians being trapped under the rubble, including the elderly and bedridden.
  • The airstrike targeted only civilians - women, children, and people with disabilities - who were preparing for evacuation, showcasing a blatant disregard for innocent lives.
  • This attack by the Russian army on its own citizens in Sudzha is a clear war crime and underscores the ongoing terror inflicted on Ukrainian cities through missile and drone strikes.
  • The heinous act has sparked condemnation and efforts for search and rescue operations to save the survivors, highlighting the urgent need for international intervention to stop the atrocities.
  • The bombing of the boarding school in Sudzha is a tragic reminder of the devastating impact of the conflict and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to protect civilians from further harm.

Russia bombed its own citizens in Sudzha

This was announced by the speaker of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Commandant's Office in Sudzha, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi.

According to him, the blow was struck at 5:54 p.m.

95 people were trapped under the rubble. From under the rubble, people's groans and screams can be heard. Let me remind you that most of these people are elderly and bedridden. The forces of the military commandant's office are currently conducting search and rescue operations.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed this information, stating that Russia knew that only civilians were in this building — women, children, and people with disabilities, who were preparing for evacuation.

Today, February 1, at 16:54, Russian aircraft struck a boarding school in the city of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, with a guided aerial bomb (GAB). The strike was targeted. At the time of the attack, dozens of local residents were inside the building, preparing to evacuate.

Everything possible is currently being done to save the survivors.

The strike on the boarding school in Suja is another war crime by the Russian authorities against the civilian population. The Russian army terrorizes Ukrainian cities every day with missile and drone strikes, destroying residential buildings, schools, and hospitals. Now it has begun to purposefully kill its own civilians.

Russian aviation bombed Stepnogorsk

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Four people were wounded — the enemy continues to terrorize the frontline territories. The Russians struck Stepnogirsk with guided bombs.

According to Fedorov, two women and two men were injured. They are receiving necessary assistance.

