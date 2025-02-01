Russian forces have launched an airstrike on a boarding school building in Suzh, Kursk Oblast. The city is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Russia bombed its own citizens in Sudzha
This was announced by the speaker of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Commandant's Office in Sudzha, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi.
According to him, the blow was struck at 5:54 p.m.
95 people were trapped under the rubble. From under the rubble, people's groans and screams can be heard. Let me remind you that most of these people are elderly and bedridden. The forces of the military commandant's office are currently conducting search and rescue operations.
Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed this information, stating that Russia knew that only civilians were in this building — women, children, and people with disabilities, who were preparing for evacuation.
Everything possible is currently being done to save the survivors.
The strike on the boarding school in Suja is another war crime by the Russian authorities against the civilian population. The Russian army terrorizes Ukrainian cities every day with missile and drone strikes, destroying residential buildings, schools, and hospitals. Now it has begun to purposefully kill its own civilians.
Russian aviation bombed Stepnogorsk
This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
According to Fedorov, two women and two men were injured. They are receiving necessary assistance.
