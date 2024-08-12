Satellite photos of the damaged Suja gas station of the Russian Federation have appeared

There is destruction at the Suja gas measuring station in the Kursk region. This is evidenced by published satellite photos.
Points of attention
- According to new satellite photos, significant damage was detected at the Suja gas measuring station.
- Russia's Gazprom continues to transit gas through the station, even though the Ukrainian Armed Forces could seize it.
- Ukraine may have plans to stop the supply of Russian gas to Europe through Suja to cut off Russia from the energy business in Europe.
What is the condition of the Suzha gas measuring station in the Kurshchyna region of the Russian Federation
As you can see in the published photos, there is considerable destruction at the Suja gas measuring station.
By the way, earlier the Russian Gazprom announced that it continues to pump gas through the Suja gas pipeline to Europe in the usual amount.
The Armed Forces could capture the Russian gas station "Suja"
In the publication's material with reference to an unnamed American official, it is noted that the US is currently trying to contact the leadership of Ukraine to obtain more details about the situation in the Kursk region.
The journalists emphasize that according to one of the advisers of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the Ukrainian military took control of a gas measuring station at a distance of about 8 km from the border.
It also noted that the Russian National Guard has announced increased security around the Kursk nuclear power plant, which is located about 40 miles (about 70 km) northeast of the city of Suja.
