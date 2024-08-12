Satellite photos of the damaged Suja gas station of the Russian Federation have appeared
Source:  Radio Svoboda

There is destruction at the Suja gas measuring station in the Kursk region. This is evidenced by published satellite photos.

Points of attention

  • According to new satellite photos, significant damage was detected at the Suja gas measuring station.
  • Russia's Gazprom continues to transit gas through the station, even though the Ukrainian Armed Forces could seize it.
  • Ukraine may have plans to stop the supply of Russian gas to Europe through Suja to cut off Russia from the energy business in Europe.

What is the condition of the Suzha gas measuring station in the Kurshchyna region of the Russian Federation

As you can see in the published photos, there is considerable destruction at the Suja gas measuring station.

According to the analysis of the photos, some of the damage appeared on them between August 9 and 10, and some between August 10 and 11. The August 11 photo shows that one of the administrative buildings of the station was almost completely destroyed, as well as one of the sites where the measuring equipment was installed, the report says.

By the way, earlier the Russian Gazprom announced that it continues to pump gas through the Suja gas pipeline to Europe in the usual amount.

The Armed Forces could capture the Russian gas station "Suja"

In the publication's material with reference to an unnamed American official, it is noted that the US is currently trying to contact the leadership of Ukraine to obtain more details about the situation in the Kursk region.

The journalists emphasize that according to one of the advisers of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the Ukrainian military took control of a gas measuring station at a distance of about 8 km from the border.

Some analysts have suggested that Kyiv's goal may be to completely cut off Russian gas supplies to Europe as a point of influence. On Thursday, gas was still flowing through Suja, the last operating shipping point of the pipeline that transports Russian natural gas to Europe via Ukraine. Ukraine receives lucrative transit fees, but has expressed a desire to cut off the rest of Russia's energy business in Europe, the publication emphasizes.

It also noted that the Russian National Guard has announced increased security around the Kursk nuclear power plant, which is located about 40 miles (about 70 km) northeast of the city of Suja.

