Russian aviation dropped 4 KABs on the center of Kherson — the number of victims has increased

The Russian army struck the center of Kherson with four guided aerial bombs, including the regional state administration building, injuring two men.

Russia bombed the center of Kherson

The Kherson Regional State Administration reported this on Telegram and published a corresponding video.

This is what the center of Kherson looks like now. In just fifteen minutes, four Russian KABs "flew" over this place. The Kherson Regional State Administration building, which the Russians had repeatedly attacked before, suffered even greater damage as a result of the strikes. The entrance to a high-rise building was also destroyed, and the surrounding buildings had broken windows and slashed facades.

An OVA operational headquarters has been deployed on site. Its priority is to assist the victims and eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Currently, three victims are known - men aged 74, 68, and 44. They are under the supervision of doctors.

Among the three victims of the Russian airstrike on Kherson is the first deputy head of the regional council, Yuriy Sobolevsky.