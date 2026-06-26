Russian aviation dropped 7 KABs on Kherson — there are injured

In Kherson, as a result of a Russian airstrike on the morning of June 26, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, and the Central District was temporarily without power. 5 people were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian aircraft dropped 7 KABs on Kherson, damaging the city's energy infrastructure and causing temporary power outages.
- Five people were injured in the airstrike, with a 75-year-old woman suffering a blast injury and partial arm amputation.
Russia bombed Kherson: there are wounded
This was announced by the head of the Kherson MBA Yaroslav Shanko.
It is noted that specialists are examining the damaged equipment, determining the scope of necessary emergency repair work, and doing everything possible to restore electricity to the homes of Kherson residents as soon as possible.
Residents are asked to remain calm and to be understanding of the temporary inconvenience. If necessary, you can use the Invincibility Points.
Later, the MVA clarified that there were casualties as a result of the Russian airstrike.
The MVA informs about the victim who was in the car at the time of the airstrike. The 75-year-old woman has a blast injury and an incomplete traumatic amputation of her left hand. The victim is in the hospital, where she is receiving the necessary medical care.
The victim is currently hospitalized.
Also, employees of one of the municipal enterprises were injured as a result of the Russian airstrike. The men, aged 51 and 65, were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries and contusions. Doctors provided the injured with the necessary assistance. In the future, they will be treated on an outpatient basis.
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