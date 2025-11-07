Russian aviation dropped a KAB on Korotich near Kharkiv — there are casualties
Russian aviation dropped a KAB on Korotich near Kharkiv — there are casualties

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv
In the evening, Russian troops bombed the village of Korotich near Kharkiv. Currently, 4 people are known to have been injured.

  • Russian aviation conducted a hostile strike on Korotich village near Kharkiv, resulting in 4 casualties.
  • The injured individuals include two women aged 56 and 39, and two men aged 31 and 35, who have been hospitalized for treatment.
  • State Emergency Service units and medical workers are actively responding to the situation in Korotich village.

Russia bombed Korotich near Kharkiv

Four people were injured as a result of a hostile strike by the KAB on the village of Korotich.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

A 56-year-old and 39-year-old women, as well as a 31-year-old and 35-year-old men, are currently hospitalized.

State Emergency Service units and medics will work at the scene.

More detailed information is being clarified.

