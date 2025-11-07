Russian aviation dropped a KAB on Korotich near Kharkiv — there are casualties

In the evening, Russian troops bombed the village of Korotich near Kharkiv. Currently, 4 people are known to have been injured.
Points of attention
- Russian aviation conducted a hostile strike on Korotich village near Kharkiv, resulting in 4 casualties.
- The injured individuals include two women aged 56 and 39, and two men aged 31 and 35, who have been hospitalized for treatment.
- State Emergency Service units and medical workers are actively responding to the situation in Korotich village.
Russia bombed Korotich near Kharkiv
Four people were injured as a result of a hostile strike by the KAB on the village of Korotich.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.
State Emergency Service units and medics will work at the scene.
More detailed information is being clarified.
