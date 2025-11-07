Russian aviation dropped a KAB on Korotich near Kharkiv — there are casualties

In the evening, Russian troops bombed the village of Korotich near Kharkiv. Currently, 4 people are known to have been injured.

Four people were injured as a result of a hostile strike by the KAB on the village of Korotich.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

A 56-year-old and 39-year-old women, as well as a 31-year-old and 35-year-old men, are currently hospitalized. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv OVA

State Emergency Service units and medics will work at the scene.

More detailed information is being clarified.