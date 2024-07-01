Russian Belgorod region is outaged after drone strike

Electricity in the Belgorod region of Russia was cut off after a drone attack and explosions at substations in Stary Oskol on the night of July 1.
Points of attention
- After the UAV attack on the substation in Stary Oskol, the electricity in the Belgorod region of Russia disappeared.
- The largest electrical substations in the Belgorod region suffered a technological violation as a result of a drone attack.
- About 90% of Belgorod region remained without electricity supply.
- Local energy companies promise to resolve the critical situation by noon on July 1 to ensure consumers in the region.
- The latest drone attacks on Belgorod and the Belgorod district led to serious consequences for the population and the power system.
Blackout in Belgorod: what is known
According to rosZMI, a powerful explosion occurred in the Neznamovo district, where the substations are located, around 2:00 am. After that, residents heard several more explosions. The UAVs that attacked the substation were unsuccessfully shot down with small arms.
On the morning of July 1, Belgorodenergo (a branch of PJSC "Rossety Center") reported that in several districts of the Belgorod region and Belgorod ", there are temporary interruptions in the supply of electricity to consumers in connection with a technological violation caused by an external influence on the power facility."
Two of the largest electrical substations in the Belgorod region are located in Stary Oskol, where the drone attack was made. The 750 kV substation "Metalurgiynaya,” with a capacity of 3,650 MVA, is the largest in the Belgorod region and one of the largest in Europe. The capacity of the "Stary Oskol" substation is 1,930 MVA.
At present, about 90% of the Belgorod region lacks an electricity supply. Local energy companies promise to solve the critical situation before lunch.
There is also no electricity in four districts of the Voronezh region of Russia. Twenty thousand residents are without electricity.
What is known about the drone attack on the Belgorod region
On the night of June 25, Russia announced a mass drone attack on Belgorod and the Belgorod district, as a result of which a woman was allegedly injured.
Gladkov also reported broken windows in four apartments of four apartment buildings and damage in a private house.
He claimed that air defense systems allegedly shot down several aerial targets over Belgorod. He also noted that a man was allegedly injured during the raid, and he refused hospitalisation.
