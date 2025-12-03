The Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially refuted the lie of the Chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, who reported to dictator Vladimir Putin about the alleged breakthrough of Russian troops into the Liman of the Donetsk region.
Russia is launching a disinformation campaign regarding Lyman
The corps commander, Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, immediately reacted to the loud lie of the Russian command.
Despite the fact that in recent weeks alone, the Russian army has made dozens of attempts to infiltrate small groups on the outskirts of the city, the enemy was unable to implement its plan.
Yes, many Russian invaders were eliminated and captured.
The commander of the 63rd Motorized Rifle Brigade, Colonel Pavlo Yurchuk, also made a statement on this occasion.
He draws attention to the fact that during the years of full-scale war, Gerasimov "burned" his army without taking full control of a single Ukrainian region.
