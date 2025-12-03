The Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially refuted the lie of the Chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, who reported to dictator Vladimir Putin about the alleged breakthrough of Russian troops into the Liman of the Donetsk region.

Russia is launching a disinformation campaign regarding Lyman

The corps commander, Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, immediately reacted to the loud lie of the Russian command.

Corps units repel about 40 enemy assaults per day on the approaches to the Liman and prevent the enemy from entering the city. Andriy Biletsky Commander of the 3rd Army Corps, Brigadier General

Despite the fact that in recent weeks alone, the Russian army has made dozens of attempts to infiltrate small groups on the outskirts of the city, the enemy was unable to implement its plan.

Yes, many Russian invaders were eliminated and captured.

For example, one of the captured Russians thanks the Russian military intelligence officer in the video for "draining" their positions on Telegram. Our fighters quickly discovered the enemy. Part of the group was destroyed on the spot, but he was lucky to be captured and survive. Share

The commander of the 63rd Motorized Rifle Brigade, Colonel Pavlo Yurchuk, also made a statement on this occasion.

He draws attention to the fact that during the years of full-scale war, Gerasimov "burned" his army without taking full control of a single Ukrainian region.