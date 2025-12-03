The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their defensive operation in Pokrovsk. The information from the German publication Bild about the complete capture of the city by Russian troops and the "battle being over" is not true.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue the battle for Pokrovsk
This was reported by the Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
On the front of the past day, December 2, 201 combat clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders were recorded. Ukrainian defenders are organizing additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnograd to ensure uninterrupted support for the Defense Forces units.
