The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their defensive operation in Pokrovsk. The information from the German publication Bild about the complete capture of the city by Russian troops and the "battle being over" is not true.

This was reported by the Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The position of the Ukrainian command remains stable. The situation in Pokrovsk is extremely difficult. But the Defense Forces continue to hold the northern part of the city approximately along the railway line. Our units are also actively engaged in eliminating enemy cells. In both the Pokrovsk and Myrnograd areas, measures are being taken to improve logistics, and the enemy's attempts to accumulate assault infantry groups and advance around settlements are being blocked. Dmitry Lykhov Spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the front of the past day, December 2, 201 combat clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders were recorded. Ukrainian defenders are organizing additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnograd to ensure uninterrupted support for the Defense Forces units.