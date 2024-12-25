Russian commanders dump their dead soldiers on the islands of the left bank of the Kherson region
Ukraine
Russian commanders dump their dead soldiers on the islands of the left bank of the Kherson region

soldiers
Source:  ATESH

The Russian command is sending its soldiers to storm the left-bank Kherson region, but is refusing to take their bodies. They are doing this in order to avoid paying compensation to the families of the dead.

  • Russian commanders in the Kherson region are leaving behind their dead soldiers after assaults to evade compensating their families, causing distress among the surviving servicemen.
  • The heartless actions of the commanders are leading to conflicts and increased instances of sabotage and diversion among the military personnel in the region.
  • The 'ATESH' resistance movement sheds light on the cruel behavior of the Russian military command, highlighting the tragic consequences of such callous decisions.
  • Surviving soldiers are left questioning the morality of their superiors and facing grim realities of their fallen comrades' bodies being left unattended on the islands of the Kherson region.
  • The disturbing situation in the Kherson region underscores the urgent need for accountability and humane treatment of military personnel during conflicts to prevent further tragedies.

Russian commanders abandon their dead soldiers in the Kherson region

This was reported by the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH.

Agents of the "ATESH" movement from among the servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces report on the arbitrariness of the command of the 61st Regional Military District on the left bank of the Kherson region. The commanders throw people into murderous assaults and then refuse to evacuate their own 200 men.

Thus, after one of the assaults, where more than half of the company died, the command refused to take back its dead subordinates.

It is noted that this is on the instructions of the high command, so as not to pay compensation to the families of the deceased. According to the documents, the servicemen who died on the islands in the Kherson region are listed as "missing".

The surviving soldiers come into conflict with their commanders, wondering why the bodies of their comrades are not being collected while the boats continue to sail empty. The situation is complicated by the commanders' cynical behavior.

The partisans note that against the backdrop of losses and such an attitude, conflicts with the command are increasing and cases of sabotage and diversion among servicemen are becoming more frequent.

Russian military personnel have become more likely to take their own lives in the Kherson region's TOT

This was reported by the partisan movement ATESH.

This is led by repression by the command, especially against those who refuse to participate in hostilities.

As noted, a number of suicides have recently been recorded in various settlements of the Kherson region.

Two weeks ago, a young man who had recently signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense hanged himself in Golya Prystan, presumably without realizing the full consequences. In Kalanchak, another serviceman shot himself after learning he was being transferred to an assault unit.

