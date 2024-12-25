The Russian command is sending its soldiers to storm the left-bank Kherson region, but is refusing to take their bodies. They are doing this in order to avoid paying compensation to the families of the dead.
Russian commanders abandon their dead soldiers in the Kherson region
This was reported by the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH.
Thus, after one of the assaults, where more than half of the company died, the command refused to take back its dead subordinates.
It is noted that this is on the instructions of the high command, so as not to pay compensation to the families of the deceased. According to the documents, the servicemen who died on the islands in the Kherson region are listed as "missing".
The surviving soldiers come into conflict with their commanders, wondering why the bodies of their comrades are not being collected while the boats continue to sail empty. The situation is complicated by the commanders' cynical behavior.
Russian military personnel have become more likely to take their own lives in the Kherson region's TOT
This was reported by the partisan movement ATESH.
This is led by repression by the command, especially against those who refuse to participate in hostilities.
As noted, a number of suicides have recently been recorded in various settlements of the Kherson region.
