Russian commanders force subordinates to extend contracts for service in the occupied Kherson region
Russian commanders force subordinates to extend contracts for service in the occupied Kherson region

Russian military
Source:  ATESH

The Russian command is forcing soldiers to extend their contracts in the Kherson region. This was learned by members of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH.

  • Russian commanders are pressuring soldiers to extend their contracts in the occupied Kherson region, leading to hardship and repression within the ranks.
  • Servicemen are attempting to escape or break their contracts due to difficulties such as delayed salaries, lack of supplies, and callous treatment by the command.
  • The Russian military is facing challenges in recruiting new volunteers, leading to forced extensions of contracts and growing dissent among personnel.
  • Reports indicate an increase in suicides among Russian military personnel in the Kherson region, attributed to command repression and harsh conditions.
  • The refusal of soldiers to renew their contracts highlights the disregard of Russian commanders for the well-being of their personnel, treating them purely as a resource.

Russian military personnel do not want to serve in the Kherson region's TOT

An agent of the ATESH movement among the servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces reports that in the 61st Separate Marine Brigade, soldiers are put under pressure and leave is granted only to those who agree to extend their contracts.

At the same time, more and more servicemen are trying to escape from the combat zone, terminate their contract, or avoid its extension.

The command is forced to take such measures due to difficulties in recruiting new "volunteers." At the same time, problems with supplies are only growing, salaries are paid with delays, and in the event of death, you will not even be taken off the battlefield — you will simply be left behind or recorded as "missing."

We see increasing evidence that Russian commanders are oblivious to casualties and treat their people primarily as a resource. Therefore, it is quite expected that people are refusing to renew their contracts.

Russian military personnel have become more likely to take their own lives in the Kherson region's TOT

This was reported by the partisan movement ATESH.

This is led by repression by the command, especially against those who refuse to participate in hostilities.

As noted, a number of suicides have recently been recorded in various settlements of the Kherson region.

Two weeks ago, a young man who had recently signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense hanged himself in Golya Prystan, presumably without realizing the full consequences. In Kalanchak, another serviceman shot himself after learning he was being transferred to an assault unit.

