The Russian command is forcing soldiers to extend their contracts in the Kherson region. This was learned by members of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH.

Russian military personnel do not want to serve in the Kherson region's TOT

An agent of the ATESH movement among the servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces reports that in the 61st Separate Marine Brigade, soldiers are put under pressure and leave is granted only to those who agree to extend their contracts.

At the same time, more and more servicemen are trying to escape from the combat zone, terminate their contract, or avoid its extension.

The command is forced to take such measures due to difficulties in recruiting new "volunteers." At the same time, problems with supplies are only growing, salaries are paid with delays, and in the event of death, you will not even be taken off the battlefield — you will simply be left behind or recorded as "missing."

We see increasing evidence that Russian commanders are oblivious to casualties and treat their people primarily as a resource. Therefore, it is quite expected that people are refusing to renew their contracts. Share

Russian military personnel have become more likely to take their own lives in the Kherson region's TOT

This was reported by the partisan movement ATESH.

This is led by repression by the command, especially against those who refuse to participate in hostilities.

As noted, a number of suicides have recently been recorded in various settlements of the Kherson region.