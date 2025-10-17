Russian conscript opens fire at military unit
Russian conscript opens fire at military unit

Source:  online.ua

The Moscow Military District officially confirmed that on October 17, a conscript shot and killed a contract soldier in a military unit in the Moscow Region, wounded several other comrades, and then committed suicide.

Points of attention

  • An investigation by the Russian Aerospace Forces High Command is ongoing, and details are being collected to understand the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.
  • Authorities are working to uncover the reasons that led to the conscript's actions, emphasizing the need for enhanced safety measures and mental health support in military settings.

As Russian propagandists managed to find out, this incident occurred on the night of October 17 on the territory of a military unit in the Moscow region.

A serviceman, while performing tasks at an observation post, violated the rules for handling weapons and fatally wounded a contract serviceman, the official statement of the Moscow Military District says.

According to the latest data, a commission from the Russian Aerospace Forces High Command is currently working on site.

Anonymous sources say that the incident took place in a military unit in the Naro-Fominsk district of the Moscow region.

It is also revealed that a total of five people were injured.

One of the wounded called his mother and told her about the shooting. The woman called medics and police to the military unit.

In addition, it is known that one soldier was hospitalized with a serious injury.

The real reason that provoked the conscript to shoot is not yet revealed.

However, it is worth noting that these are not isolated cases in Russian military units.

