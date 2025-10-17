The Moscow Military District officially confirmed that on October 17, a conscript shot and killed a contract soldier in a military unit in the Moscow Region, wounded several other comrades, and then committed suicide.

What is known about the shooting at the Russian military unit?

As Russian propagandists managed to find out, this incident occurred on the night of October 17 on the territory of a military unit in the Moscow region.

A serviceman, while performing tasks at an observation post, violated the rules for handling weapons and fatally wounded a contract serviceman, the official statement of the Moscow Military District says. Share

According to the latest data, a commission from the Russian Aerospace Forces High Command is currently working on site.

Anonymous sources say that the incident took place in a military unit in the Naro-Fominsk district of the Moscow region.

It is also revealed that a total of five people were injured.

One of the wounded called his mother and told her about the shooting. The woman called medics and police to the military unit. Share

In addition, it is known that one soldier was hospitalized with a serious injury.

The real reason that provoked the conscript to shoot is not yet revealed.