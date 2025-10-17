The Moscow Military District officially confirmed that on October 17, a conscript shot and killed a contract soldier in a military unit in the Moscow Region, wounded several other comrades, and then committed suicide.
Points of attention
- An investigation by the Russian Aerospace Forces High Command is ongoing, and details are being collected to understand the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.
- Authorities are working to uncover the reasons that led to the conscript's actions, emphasizing the need for enhanced safety measures and mental health support in military settings.
What is known about the shooting at the Russian military unit?
As Russian propagandists managed to find out, this incident occurred on the night of October 17 on the territory of a military unit in the Moscow region.
According to the latest data, a commission from the Russian Aerospace Forces High Command is currently working on site.
Anonymous sources say that the incident took place in a military unit in the Naro-Fominsk district of the Moscow region.
It is also revealed that a total of five people were injured.
In addition, it is known that one soldier was hospitalized with a serious injury.
The real reason that provoked the conscript to shoot is not yet revealed.
However, it is worth noting that these are not isolated cases in Russian military units.
