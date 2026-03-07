Russian drone attacks ambulance in Mykolaiv region — some injured
Vitaly Kim / Mykolaivska OVA
Mykolaiv region
In the Mykolaiv region, on the afternoon of March 7, Russians attacked an ambulance in the Kutsurubska community with an FPV drone, the driver and a doctor were injured.

Points of attention

  • A recent attack by Russians using an FPV drone targeted an ambulance in the Mykolaiv region, causing injuries to the driver and a doctor.
  • The driver and doctor injured in the attack have been hospitalized and are currently receiving medical care.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv OVA, Vitaly Kim.

This afternoon, Russians attacked an ambulance in the Kutsurubsk community with an FPV drone.

According to him, the driver and a doctor were injured as a result of the enemy attack and were hospitalized.

They are provided with all necessary medical care.

