Russian drone attacks ambulance in Mykolaiv region — some injured

In the Mykolaiv region, on the afternoon of March 7, Russians attacked an ambulance in the Kutsurubska community with an FPV drone, the driver and a doctor were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv OVA, Vitaly Kim.

According to him, the driver and a doctor were injured as a result of the enemy attack and were hospitalized.

They are provided with all necessary medical care.