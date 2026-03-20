Russian drone attacks evacuation vehicle in Donetsk region — there are dead and injured
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Ukraine
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Russian drone attacks evacuation vehicle in Donetsk region — there are dead and injured

evacuation vehicle
Читати українською
Source:  Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region

A Russian FPV drone attacked an evacuation crew in Aleksiyevo-Druzhkivka on March 20, killing two civilians and injuring two others.

Points of attention

  • Two civilians were killed and two others injured when a Russian FPV drone attacked an evacuation crew in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Donetsk region.
  • The incident took place during a humanitarian mission to evacuate civilians from the affected area, causing life-threatening injuries to the victims.

Russian drone attacks evacuation vehicle in Donetsk region: there are casualties

On March 20, at around 07:00, the Russian army attacked with an FPV drone a vehicle of a humanitarian mission that was evacuating civilians from the village of Oleksievo-Druzhkivky, Kramatorsk district.

Two elderly women who were in the car suffered life-threatening injuries: one of them died on the spot, the other in the hospital.

In addition, a 66-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman suffered mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds to the head and torso. They are receiving qualified medical care.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kramatorsk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

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