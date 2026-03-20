Russian drone attacks evacuation vehicle in Donetsk region — there are dead and injured

A Russian FPV drone attacked an evacuation crew in Aleksiyevo-Druzhkivka on March 20, killing two civilians and injuring two others.

Russian drone attacks evacuation vehicle in Donetsk region: there are casualties

On March 20, at around 07:00, the Russian army attacked with an FPV drone a vehicle of a humanitarian mission that was evacuating civilians from the village of Oleksievo-Druzhkivky, Kramatorsk district.

Two elderly women who were in the car suffered life-threatening injuries: one of them died on the spot, the other in the hospital. Share

In addition, a 66-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman suffered mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds to the head and torso. They are receiving qualified medical care.