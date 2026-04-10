Russian drone attacks high-rise building in Sumy — one injured

On the afternoon of April 10, Russian invaders attacked a multi-story residential building in Sumy with drones.
Points of attention
- Russian invaders targeted a high-rise building in Sumy with drones, causing destruction and injuries among residents.
- The attack resulted in one injured woman with a stress reaction and an 88-year-old resident being injured in the Kovpakiv district.
Russia attacked Sumy: there is destruction and damage
This was announced by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar.
Information about the victims is being clarified. As of now, we know of one woman who contacted us due to an acute stress reaction — doctors are providing her with the necessary assistance.
As noted by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheyenko, there is information about one 88-year-old woman who was injured as a result of a UAV hitting a residential building in Sumy.
A team of emergency doctors provided assistance at the scene.
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