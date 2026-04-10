Russian drone attacks high-rise building in Sumy — one injured

On the afternoon of April 10, Russian invaders attacked a multi-story residential building in Sumy with drones.

Russia attacked Sumy: there is destruction and damage

This was announced by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar.

According to him, a UAV hit a residential building in the Kovpakiv district of Sumy was recorded. Share

Information about the victims is being clarified. As of now, we know of one woman who contacted us due to an acute stress reaction — doctors are providing her with the necessary assistance.

As noted by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheyenko, there is information about one 88-year-old woman who was injured as a result of a UAV hitting a residential building in Sumy.

A team of emergency doctors provided assistance at the scene.