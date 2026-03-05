Russian drone hits foreign vessel in Chornomorsk — there are casualties

The Russian army launched strike drones on the port of Chornomorsk in the Odessa region on the evening of March 4. A civilian ship under the Panamanian flag was under fire, and there were injuries.

Russian drone attacks civilian ship in Chornomorsk

This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.

Hostile attack on a civilian vessel in the Black Sea. There are casualties among the crew members. Oleg Kiper Head of the Odessa OVA

Kiper noted that the attack was carried out in the Black Sea as the Panamanian-flagged vessel was leaving the port of Chornomorsk.