Russian drone hits foreign vessel in Chornomorsk — there are casualties
Russian drone hits foreign vessel in Chornomorsk — there are casualties

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odessa region
The Russian army launched strike drones on the port of Chornomorsk in the Odessa region on the evening of March 4. A civilian ship under the Panamanian flag was under fire, and there were injuries.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army launched a drone strike on a civilian ship under the Panamanian flag in the port of Chornomorsk, causing injuries to the crew members.
  • Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odessa OVA, reported on the attack, highlighting the seriousness of the situation in the Black Sea.

Russian drone attacks civilian ship in Chornomorsk

This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.

Hostile attack on a civilian vessel in the Black Sea. There are casualties among the crew members.

Oleg Kiper

Oleg Kiper

Head of the Odessa OVA

Kiper noted that the attack was carried out in the Black Sea as the Panamanian-flagged vessel was leaving the port of Chornomorsk.

The ship was transporting corn. As a result of the attack, there are injuries among the crew members. Measures have been taken to provide assistance and evacuate people.

