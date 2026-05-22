Russian drone hits Marganets, 13 residents injured

A Russian drone attacked Marganets on the afternoon of May 22. Employees of one of the enterprises were injured.

Russian attack on Marganets: there are casualties

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha. It is noted that the enemy attacked Marganets.

An enemy FPV drone hit a company vehicle carrying employees of one of the companies. The windows of the vehicle were blown out. Share

Thirteen people were injured, four of them in hospital. All are in moderate condition.