Russian drone hits Marganets, 13 residents injured

A Russian drone attacked Marganets on the afternoon of May 22. Employees of one of the enterprises were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian drone attack in Marganets resulted in 13 residents being injured, with four of them hospitalized.
- The attack targeted employees of an enterprise, with an enemy FPV drone hitting their official vehicle.
Russian attack on Marganets: there are casualties
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha. It is noted that the enemy attacked Marganets.
Thirteen people were injured, four of them in hospital. All are in moderate condition.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-