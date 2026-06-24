Russian drone repeaters in Belarus have stopped working — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that since June 22, repeaters that helped Russian drones hit Ukraine have stopped working in Belarus.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy announces the discontinuation of Russian drone repeater operations in Belarus as of June 22.
- Zelenskyy issues ultimatum to Lukashenko demanding removal of repeaters correcting Russian drone strikes on Ukrainian cities.
Zelenskyy announced the cessation of the operation of Russian drone repeaters in Belarus
Zelensky said this during a conversation with journalists.
On June 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky issued an ultimatum to the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko: remove the repeaters that correct Russian drone strikes on Ukrainian cities within a week, or Ukraine will do it.
On June 24, border guards reported that they had recorded a certain decrease in the intensity of Russian strike drones flying over the Chernihiv region and the absence of mass flights of "Shaheeds" along the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in recent days.
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