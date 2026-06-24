Russian drone repeaters in Belarus have stopped working — Zelenskyy
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Ukraine
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Russian drone repeaters in Belarus have stopped working — Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that since June 22, repeaters that helped Russian drones hit Ukraine have stopped working in Belarus.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy announces the discontinuation of Russian drone repeater operations in Belarus as of June 22.
  • Zelenskyy issues ultimatum to Lukashenko demanding removal of repeaters correcting Russian drone strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Zelenskyy announced the cessation of the operation of Russian drone repeaters in Belarus

Zelensky said this during a conversation with journalists.

According to the available information, which was reported to me by the commander-in-chief, as well as intelligence, on June 22, the corresponding repeaters stopped working on the territory of Belarus. Whether they were dismantled or not, I, to be honest, do not know yet. But we are working on this, and I am following it very closely and receive daily reports. The fact is that the repeaters are not working today.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

On June 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky issued an ultimatum to the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko: remove the repeaters that correct Russian drone strikes on Ukrainian cities within a week, or Ukraine will do it.

On June 24, border guards reported that they had recorded a certain decrease in the intensity of Russian strike drones flying over the Chernihiv region and the absence of mass flights of "Shaheeds" along the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in recent days.

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