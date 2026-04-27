Russian drones carried out a large-scale attack on enterprises in the Chernihiv region — there is destruction and injuries

On the morning of April 27, the Russians launched a massive attack on Koryukivka in Chernihiv Oblast. The city was hit 18 times by drones over a period of 40 minutes.
Points of attention
- Russia massively attacked 2 enterprises and a critical infrastructure facility in Koryukivka, Chernihiv region.
- 18 drones were launched over the settlement.
- Two injured people are currently known.
Russia attacked Koryukivka with drones
This was reported by the head of the Koryukiv District State Administration, Pavlo Miroshnychenko.
The attack lasted from 4:30 to 5:10 in the morning.
There were 18 UAVs hit in three locations. This is a critical infrastructure facility and two enterprises. Nearby buildings were damaged.
According to him, fires are currently burning at the arrivals areas. All services are involved in eliminating the consequences of the shelling.
As a result of the impact:
an energy infrastructure facility was destroyed;
a number of industrial enterprises were destroyed;
Residential buildings near the arrivals areas were damaged.
At all three locations, rescuers and utility services continue to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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