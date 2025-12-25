Russian shaheed strike on Chernihiv — number of victims increases
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian shaheed strike on Chernihiv — number of victims increases

Vyacheslav Chaus / Chernihiv OVA
Chernihiv
Читати українською

In Chernihiv, the number of people injured in a Russian strike on a high-rise building has increased to eight, three of them in serious condition, and one person died.

Points of attention

  • In Chernihiv, 8 people were injured in an attack by a Russian shaheed.
  • Three people are in hospital in serious condition.

Russian attack on Chernihiv: 8 people injured

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv OVA Vyacheslav Chaus.

Enemy UAV hits five-story building in Chernihiv. Very brutal. On Christmas. Just in the middle of the day. People were at home. One person died — an 80-year-old woman. 8 more people were injured. Three of them are in serious condition.

According to Chaus, the drone hit an apartment on the third floor, causing significant damage. Rescue operations are ongoing, with firefighters extinguishing the fire.

All relevant services and volunteers are working. A security checkpoint has been set up on site.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia massively attacked Chernihiv with drones — there are casualties
Dmytro Bryzhynskyy
Chernihiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia massively attacked energy facilities in the Odessa and Chernihiv regions with strike drones
State Emergency Service
Chernihiv region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian suicide bomber hits five-story building in Chernihiv — one person killed, others injured
Dmytro Bryzhynskyy
Chernihiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?