Russian shaheed strike on Chernihiv — number of victims increases

In Chernihiv, the number of people injured in a Russian strike on a high-rise building has increased to eight, three of them in serious condition, and one person died.
Points of attention
- In Chernihiv, 8 people were injured in an attack by a Russian shaheed.
- Three people are in hospital in serious condition.
Russian attack on Chernihiv: 8 people injured
This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv OVA Vyacheslav Chaus.
According to Chaus, the drone hit an apartment on the third floor, causing significant damage. Rescue operations are ongoing, with firefighters extinguishing the fire.
All relevant services and volunteers are working. A security checkpoint has been set up on site.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-