Russian shaheed strike on Chernihiv — number of victims increases

In Chernihiv, the number of people injured in a Russian strike on a high-rise building has increased to eight, three of them in serious condition, and one person died.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv OVA Vyacheslav Chaus.

Enemy UAV hits five-story building in Chernihiv. Very brutal. On Christmas. Just in the middle of the day. People were at home. One person died — an 80-year-old woman. 8 more people were injured. Three of them are in serious condition.

According to Chaus, the drone hit an apartment on the third floor, causing significant damage. Rescue operations are ongoing, with firefighters extinguishing the fire.