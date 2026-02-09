Russian drones killed three people in Odessa and Bogodukhiv

Russia attacked Odessa with drone strikes at night: a man was killed. A mother and son also lost their lives in Bogodukhiv, Kharkiv region, as a result of a Russian drone strike.
Points of attention
- Russian drone strikes in Odessa and Bogodukhiv led to the deaths of three individuals, including a man in Odessa and a woman along with her child in Bogodukhiv.
- The attacks caused significant damage to residential buildings, cars, and property, resulting in injuries to several people in both locations.
Russia attacked Odessa and Kharkiv regions with drones: there are victims
This night, Odesa was again attacked by enemy UAVs. Unfortunately, there were casualties.
The attack caused a fire, burning two cars and a gas pipe.
The roof and equipment on the roof of a 24-story residential building, 6 cars, a fitness club building, and the glazing of surrounding buildings were damaged.
At another address, a three-story building that was not in use was damaged.
More than 50 rescuers and 13 pieces of equipment were involved in the liquidation of the consequences. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service also worked at the scene of the incidents.
Also, as a result of a Russian UAV strike in Bogodukhiv, a woman and a child were killed, and there are injuries.
The bodies of two people were recovered from the rubble: a woman and a 10-year-old boy. Three more people were injured.
