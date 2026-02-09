Russian drones massively attacked Shakhtarske — 9 wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian drones massively attacked Shakhtarske — 9 wounded

Shakhtarske
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

Nine people were injured in a Russian drone attack in Shakhtarsk, Sinelnyky district, Dnipropetrovsk region, on the night of February 9.

Points of attention

  • Russian drones conducted a massive attack on Shakhtarske, Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring nine individuals.
  • The assault resulted in fires, damage to buildings, and casualties, including a 13-year-old girl and a 57-year-old woman in serious condition.

Russia attacked Shakhtarske: there are casualties

This was announced by the head of the regional state administration, Oleksandr Ganzha.

Nine people were injured in a UAV attack in Shakhtarske, including a 13-year-old girl.

All the injured were taken to hospital. The 57-year-old woman is in serious condition. The rest are in moderate condition.

A three-story building was on fire, the roof and floors were damaged. Windows were broken in another apartment building. A garage was on fire.

The Russians also targeted the Vasylkivska community with a drone. A fire broke out. Three private homes were damaged.

The Russian army also shelled Nikopol, Marhanetska, and Chervonogryhorivska communities of the Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones during the day. No people were injured, Ganzha noted.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Dnieper — civilians injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Dnipro is under attack again by the Russian Federation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The occupiers launched a missile strike on the Dnieper River — there are dead and injured
Dnipro
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian missile strike on the Dnipro — the number of victims has almost tripled
Dnipro

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?