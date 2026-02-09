Russian drones massively attacked Shakhtarske — 9 wounded

Nine people were injured in a Russian drone attack in Shakhtarsk, Sinelnyky district, Dnipropetrovsk region, on the night of February 9.
Points of attention
- Russian drones conducted a massive attack on Shakhtarske, Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring nine individuals.
- The assault resulted in fires, damage to buildings, and casualties, including a 13-year-old girl and a 57-year-old woman in serious condition.
Russia attacked Shakhtarske: there are casualties
This was announced by the head of the regional state administration, Oleksandr Ganzha.
All the injured were taken to hospital. The 57-year-old woman is in serious condition. The rest are in moderate condition.
A three-story building was on fire, the roof and floors were damaged. Windows were broken in another apartment building. A garage was on fire.
The Russians also targeted the Vasylkivska community with a drone. A fire broke out. Three private homes were damaged.
