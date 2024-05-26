According to the first deputy chief of the Ministry of Defence, Ivan Gavrylyuk, the glide bombs that the occupation army of the Russian Federation drops on the positions of the Ukrainian military remain one of the key problems in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
How does the use of gilde bombs by the Russian army affect the situation at the front
According to him, the key way to counteract the use of air defense systems by the occupiers is to destroy carrier aircraft and storage warehouses.
However, this requires additional air defense equipment from Western partners, as well as modern fighters, in particular, the American F-16.
In addition, Ukraine needs long-range weapons, among other things, long-range missiles for strikes on Russian airfields.
Ukraine should receive the F-16 in the coming months, but it is not known exactly when.
The deputy chief of the Ministry of Defence also added that the Russian Federation's occupying army maintains an advantage in the number of artillery rounds it can carry.
He emphasized that the Ukrainian military also urgently needs electronic warfare equipment.
What problems does the Air Force face when repelling the latest attacks of the Russian army
According to the Air Force spokesman, Ilya Yevlash, during the combined attack on Ukraine on May 26, air defence units could not shoot down two enemy "Kinzhal" missiles due to insufficient number of Patriot air defence systems.
According to him, Patriot air defence systems will most effectively counter these missiles.
According to his information, tonight the Russians have already classically targeted the critical energy infrastructure of Ukraine and military facilities.
Yevlash also said that the latest combined attacks of the enemy are carried out according to the classic scheme - first they try to launch "Shaheds", later they use more serious weapons, this time they will launch Kh-101 and Kh-155 missiles from the territory of the Saratov region from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, and in the end, they hit "Kinzhals" from the territory of the Tambov region.
