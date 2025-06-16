Russian invaders killed 6 people in Donetsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian invaders killed 6 people in Donetsk region

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Russians continue to kill civilians in Donetsk region
Читати українською

The head of the Donetsk Oblast, Vadym Filashkin, officially confirmed that six Ukrainian civilians were killed and four more were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Donetsk region on June 15.

Points of attention

  • A total of 194 people, including 33 children, were evacuated from the front line as a result of the ongoing conflict.
  • The devastating impact of the Russian attack highlights the urgent need for international intervention to protect civilians and restore peace in the region.

Russians continue to kill civilians in Donetsk region

The Volnovakha district suffered the most this time. In Bahatyr, Velikonovoselkivska community, Russians killed three Ukrainians.

According to Filashkin, 2 people were killed and 3 injured in Pokrovsk, and a high-rise building was damaged.

It was also indicated that a store and 6 houses were damaged in Zolotye Kolodyaz, Shahivska community.

Kramatorsk district. In Drobysheve, Lymanskaya community, 3 houses and a gas pipeline were damaged. In Svyatohirsk, 2 houses were damaged. In Kramatorsk, 2 enterprises were damaged. In Dmytro-Daryivka, Oleksandrivka community, a person was injured and a warehouse was damaged; in Starovarvarivka, a house, a warehouse and equipment were damaged. In Illinivka, 2 greenhouses were damaged.

In addition, it is noted that in Kostyantynivka, 1 person died and 7 private houses were damaged.

Local authorities also draw attention to the fact that 6 houses and agricultural equipment were damaged in Siversk.

Over the past 24 hours alone, the Russian army shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 21 times.

Filashkin also officially confirmed that 194 people, including 33 minor Ukrainians, were evacuated from the front line.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump wants to meet with Zelensky — where and when
What is known about the potential meeting between Zelensky and Trump?
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Von der Leyen made a tough demand on Russia to the G7
The G7 must act clearly and firmly against Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Who can become the new Prosecutor General — Zelenskyy has made a decision
What is known about Zelensky's new decision?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?