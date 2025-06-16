Russian invaders killed 6 people in Donetsk region

The head of the Donetsk Oblast, Vadym Filashkin, officially confirmed that six Ukrainian civilians were killed and four more were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Donetsk region on June 15.

Russians continue to kill civilians in Donetsk region

The Volnovakha district suffered the most this time. In Bahatyr, Velikonovoselkivska community, Russians killed three Ukrainians.

According to Filashkin, 2 people were killed and 3 injured in Pokrovsk, and a high-rise building was damaged.

It was also indicated that a store and 6 houses were damaged in Zolotye Kolodyaz, Shahivska community.

Kramatorsk district. In Drobysheve, Lymanskaya community, 3 houses and a gas pipeline were damaged. In Svyatohirsk, 2 houses were damaged. In Kramatorsk, 2 enterprises were damaged. In Dmytro-Daryivka, Oleksandrivka community, a person was injured and a warehouse was damaged; in Starovarvarivka, a house, a warehouse and equipment were damaged. In Illinivka, 2 greenhouses were damaged. Share

In addition, it is noted that in Kostyantynivka, 1 person died and 7 private houses were damaged.

Local authorities also draw attention to the fact that 6 houses and agricultural equipment were damaged in Siversk.

Over the past 24 hours alone, the Russian army shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 21 times.