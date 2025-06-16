Who can become the new Prosecutor General — Zelenskyy has made a decision

On June 16, it became known that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to appoint Ruslan Kravchenko to the position of Prosecutor General.

What is known about Zelensky's new decision?

The first details on this matter were shared by the spokesman of the Ukrainian parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, on his Facebook page.

In accordance with Clause 11 of Part One of Article 106 and Part Three of Article 131-1 of the Constitution of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a submission from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to grant consent to the appointment of Ruslan Andriyovych KRAVCHENKO to the position of Prosecutor General. Ruslan Stefanchuk Spokesperson of the Verkhovna Rada

According to him, the Ukrainian Parliament will consider this submission at one of the upcoming plenary sessions.

Ruslan Kravchenko (Photo: wikipedia.org)

What is important to understand, Ruslan Andriyovych Kravchenko is a Ukrainian politician and prosecutor, head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (from April 10, 2023 to December 30, 2024), participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He was born in 1990 in Severodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast.

In 2014-2015, he took direct part in the anti-terrorist operation while performing his official duties as a prosecutor of the 33rd Military Prosecutor's Office of the Southern Region of Ukraine (Debaltseve, Artemivsk — since 2016, Bakhmut). He received the status of a participant in hostilities.

On December 31, 2024, he was appointed Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.