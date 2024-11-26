Russian invaders killed two civilians in Sumy
Russian invaders killed two civilians in Sumy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The attack of the Russian Federation on Sumy on November 26 - what is known
On November 26, Russian soldiers once again shelled the city of Sumy. The local service station was hit by the enemy. According to the latest information, two people have died, another person is probably under the rubble.

  • The Russian invaders shelled the city of Sumy, which caused the death of two peaceful Ukrainians.
  • Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasizes the need to strike enemy territory to stop Russian terror.
  • Russian soldiers executed five Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsky direction in the Donetsk region.

The attack of the Russian Federation on Sumy on November 26 — what is known

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke about the enemy shelling.

According to him, a rescue operation is currently underway in the city

Unfortunately, two people died, there is probably another person under the rubble. A house and a kindergarten were also damaged by the impact.

The head of state draws attention to the fact that, most likely, it was shelling from a salvo missile system.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded Ukraine's allies that there is really only one way to protect themselves from this daily terror.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNSSUMY

It is about the destruction of Russian weapons, Russian launchers on Russian territory.

And that is why the opportunity to strike on Russian territory is so important for us. This is the only thing that can currently limit Russian terror and, in general, Russia's ability to fight. I am grateful to all partners who understand this and explain it to others, — added Zelensky.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNSSUMY

The soldiers of the Russian Federation executed 5 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsky direction

On November 26, it became known that the Russian invaders shot five Ukrainian prisoners of war.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, this happened in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region.

After surrounding the building, the Russian military captured the Ukrainian fighters, forcing them to leave the shelter without weapons and lie on the ground. However, in gross violation of the norms of international humanitarian law, the occupiers shot the captives with automatic weapons, the report says.

Photo: Photo — t.me/pgo_gov_ua

The OGP emphasizes that investigative actions are currently underway to establish the circumstances of the crime and the persons involved in its commission.

