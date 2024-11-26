Russian invaders killed two civilians in Sumy

On November 26, Russian soldiers once again shelled the city of Sumy. The local service station was hit by the enemy. According to the latest information, two people have died, another person is probably under the rubble.
- The Russian invaders shelled the city of Sumy, which caused the death of two peaceful Ukrainians.
- Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasizes the need to strike enemy territory to stop Russian terror.
- Russian soldiers executed five Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsky direction in the Donetsk region.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke about the enemy shelling.
According to him, a rescue operation is currently underway in the city
The head of state draws attention to the fact that, most likely, it was shelling from a salvo missile system.
Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded Ukraine's allies that there is really only one way to protect themselves from this daily terror.
It is about the destruction of Russian weapons, Russian launchers on Russian territory.
The soldiers of the Russian Federation executed 5 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsky direction
On November 26, it became known that the Russian invaders shot five Ukrainian prisoners of war.
According to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, this happened in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region.
The OGP emphasizes that investigative actions are currently underway to establish the circumstances of the crime and the persons involved in its commission.
