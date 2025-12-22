Russian Lieutenant General Sarvarov was eliminated in Moscow
Russian Lieutenant General Sarvarov was eliminated in Moscow

Source:  online.ua

In Moscow, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, the head of the operational training department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, was killed in a car explosion on Yaseneva Street.

Points of attention

  • The car of Russian Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov was blown up in Moscow.
  • The occupant died from an explosion in the car while driving.

Russian Lieutenant General Sarvarov was blown up in his own car

The cause of the car explosion was initially thought to be an improvised explosive device. According to one version, the device exploded a few seconds after the Kia Sorento started moving.

According to other reports, the car managed to travel a few meters. At least seven cars parked nearby were damaged by the debris.

The Russian Investigative Committee blamed the explosion on Ukrainian special services.

A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of crimes stipulated by point "e" of part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code, Article 222.1 of the Criminal Code (murder committed in a generally dangerous manner; illegal trafficking in explosives).

56-year-old Fanil Sarvarov participated in hostilities in Chechnya, Syria, and Ukraine.

Lieutenant General of the Russian Army Fanil Sarvarov

According to database leaks, Sarvarov had a 2013 Kia Sorento registered to him. In addition, since 2023, he has owned a quarter of an apartment on Yaseneva Street in Moscow.

