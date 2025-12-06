Watch: DIU and partisans blew up two occupiers at the TOT in the Kherson region

On December 6, on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and St. Nicholas Day, as a result of an operation by the Department of Active Actions of the General Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Movement of Resistance to Russian Occupation in the Kherson region, two invaders and their vehicle were eliminated.
Points of attention
- Two Russian occupiers and their vehicle were eliminated in Kherson region by the Ukrainian forces on symbolic dates of Armed Forces Day and St. Nicholas Day.
- The operation was conducted by the Department of Active Actions of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Movement of Resistance to Russian Occupation, showcasing Ukraine's determination to combat aggressors.
Festive GURkit in the Kherson region: a car and two occupiers from the 76th division were destroyed
The Russian occupiers destroyed by the car bombing belonged to the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Armed Forces.
This enemy unit was distinguished by committing particularly brutal war crimes during the occupation of the Kyiv region in 2022, in particular in Bucha, as well as in other areas of the Russian-Ukrainian war front.
