Russian shaheed attacked train station in Sumy — there are injured

Four people were injured in a Russian suicide bomber's explosion above the train station in Sumy on the afternoon of June 10.

Russia attacked the railway in Sumy with a suicide bomber: there are injured

This was reported by Serhiy Kryvosheyenko, head of the Sumy MBA.

Two people were injured as a result of an enemy UAV hitting a transport infrastructure facility in Sumy.

The condition of the 62-year-old man and the 36-year-old woman is satisfactory, both are in the hospital.

The fire caused by the impact has been extinguished. Share

Other consequences are being established.

Later it became known that the number of victims of the shelling of Sumy's transport infrastructure had increased to 4.

Two more women, aged 69 and 38, were injured.

Their condition is satisfactory and they received qualified medical assistance on site.