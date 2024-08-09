The VoxCheck analytical center together with "Suspilny" confirmed the destruction of a column of Russian equipment in the village of Oktyabrske, Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Now Russian propagandists are accusing each other of misrepresenting the information that helped the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to deliver a precise strike on the military equipment of the Russian Federation.

Russian "warriors" threw hysteria about the events in Kurshchyna

It is about broken military equipment of the Russian Federation 8 km from Rylsk in the village of Oktyabrske, Kursk region.

Presumably, these were reserves that the Russian authorities directed to the border villages. At the moment, it is not known exactly what hit the convoy with equipment, Ukrainian analysts assume. Share

Videos and photos of the destroyed column of Russian equipment began to spread on the Internet. Burnt military equipment was visible on them, as well as damaged awning trucks with dead servicemen.

The day before, the TV channel "Zvezda" showed how the Russian Ministry of Defense transferred troops and equipment from the Belgorod and Donetsk regions to Kurshchyna.

Russian "military" "Fishermen", "Two Majors" and "Zhyvov Z" created hysteria. They blame their fellow propagandists for the fact that the column was destroyed. They believe that video recordings, on which it is possible to establish the time and place of movement of the convoy, help to "inform" the Armed Forces.

What is happening in the Kursk region — the latest details

The Russian opposition Telegram channel ASTRA published information that a military convoy of the Russian Armed Forces was broken up at night on August 9.

According to preliminary data, it happened near the village of Oktyabrskoye in the Rila district of the Kursk region.

Neither the authorities of the Russian Federation nor the General Staff of the Armed Forces do not confirm this information at the moment, but they have already published photo and video evidence on the Internet.

Video screenshot

In the video, you can also see the crushed equipment of the Russian army and the corpses of Russian soldiers on the track.