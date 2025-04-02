Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih — there are dead and wounded

On the afternoon of April 2, Russian occupiers launched a ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. The enemy attack killed 4 people and injured the same number of citizens.

Russian missile kills four residents of Kryvyi Rih

The enemy attacked a civilian infrastructure facility with a ballistic missile, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

It's loud in Kryvyi Rih. The enemy struck one of the enterprises. We are clarifying the information.

Later, the city's mayor, Oleksandr Vilkul, noted that there were victims of the Russian missile strike.

Emergency rescue operation underway. Large fire.

So far, three people have died, three have been injured. Apartment buildings have been damaged.

Vilkul later clarified that 4 people died.