Russian missile attack on Ternopil — 26 people missing

In Ternopil, 26 people, including three children, are missing in a house destroyed by a Russian missile strike.

Search underway in Ternopil for 26 missing people after Russian strike

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, rescuers and police will work at the scene of the accident in Ternopil throughout the night.

There is a lot of work ahead. The main thing is to find everyone who may be under the rubble. As of this evening, there are reports of 26 missing people in the destroyed building. Three are children. We are searching. Igor Klymenko Minister of Internal Affairs

26 people confirmed dead in Russian strike. Almost a hundred injured.

In the building, in which 2 entrances burned down to the ground, there were no surviving apartments left.

According to the minister, the flames caught fire instantly and engulfed the building in a wave of fire. People tried to jump out of windows in terror, but rescuers evacuated them using high-altitude equipment. 19 people died in the fire.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs discussed the situation with local authorities. All those left homeless will be provided with shelter.