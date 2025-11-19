Russian missile attack on Ternopil — 26 people missing
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian missile attack on Ternopil — 26 people missing

Ihor Klymenko
Ternopil
Читати українською

In Ternopil, 26 people, including three children, are missing in a house destroyed by a Russian missile strike.

Points of attention

  • 26 people, including three children, are missing in Ternopil following a Russian missile strike, with 19 confirmed dead and over a hundred injured.
  • Rescue services and police are actively working at the scene, focusing on finding individuals who may be trapped under the rubble of the destroyed building.
  • The Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has emphasized the importance of the ongoing search and rescue operations, stating that all efforts are being made to locate every person unaccounted for.

Search underway in Ternopil for 26 missing people after Russian strike

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, rescuers and police will work at the scene of the accident in Ternopil throughout the night.

There is a lot of work ahead. The main thing is to find everyone who may be under the rubble. As of this evening, there are reports of 26 missing people in the destroyed building. Three are children. We are searching.

Igor Klymenko

Igor Klymenko

Minister of Internal Affairs

26 people confirmed dead in Russian strike. Almost a hundred injured.

In the building, in which 2 entrances burned down to the ground, there were no surviving apartments left.

According to the minister, the flames caught fire instantly and engulfed the building in a wave of fire. People tried to jump out of windows in terror, but rescuers evacuated them using high-altitude equipment. 19 people died in the fire.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs discussed the situation with local authorities. All those left homeless will be provided with shelter.

We are searching for every person under the rubble. And we will not stop until we have done everything possible for those who are waiting for their loved ones.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
9 people killed in Russian attack on Ternopil
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy responded to the new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on Ternopil — 19 people reported dead
The situation in Ternopil — the latest details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Ternopil, a man was pulled from the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian missile — video
Ternopil

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?