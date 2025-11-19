Russian missile attack on Ternopil — 26 people missing

In Ternopil, 26 people, including three children, are missing in a house destroyed by a Russian missile strike.
- 26 people, including three children, are missing in Ternopil following a Russian missile strike, with 19 confirmed dead and over a hundred injured.
- Rescue services and police are actively working at the scene, focusing on finding individuals who may be trapped under the rubble of the destroyed building.
- The Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has emphasized the importance of the ongoing search and rescue operations, stating that all efforts are being made to locate every person unaccounted for.
Search underway in Ternopil for 26 missing people after Russian strike
According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, rescuers and police will work at the scene of the accident in Ternopil throughout the night.
26 people confirmed dead in Russian strike. Almost a hundred injured.
In the building, in which 2 entrances burned down to the ground, there were no surviving apartments left.
According to the minister, the flames caught fire instantly and engulfed the building in a wave of fire. People tried to jump out of windows in terror, but rescuers evacuated them using high-altitude equipment. 19 people died in the fire.
The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs discussed the situation with local authorities. All those left homeless will be provided with shelter.
