A transformer substation was destroyed in Kyiv as a result of a night attack by Russia. The power grid was also damaged.

Debris from Russian missile destroyed transformer substation in Kyiv

As noted, the fragments of the rockets damaged the power grid and completely destroyed the transformer substation in the Holosiiv district of the capital.

At 8:10 a.m., the energy workers managed to restore power to most of the houses using backup sources.

As of 8:45 a.m., about 10 private houses and one commercial premises remained without power in Kyiv. By the end of the day, DTEK promises to return the power stations.

We will remind you that on May 31, the Russians fired an "Iskander-K" cruise missile over Kyiv. It was shot down, debris fell in the capital. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out, and a number of objects were damaged: a service station, a car wash, cars and a warehouse.

Russia attacked Ukraine on May 31

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of May 31, 2024, the enemy launched a new attack on Kharkiv with five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region in Russia.

In addition, it is emphasised that the Russians tried to hit the Ukrainian capital with an "Iskander-K" cruise missile from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Four strike UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type were also launched from the Yeysk region, which is located in the aggressor country.

Thanks to the combat work of anti-aircraft missile units and the calculations of mobile fire groups, four Shaheds-type drones were eliminated within Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as the "Iskander-K" cruise missile in the Kyiv region.

The occupiers also attacked Kharkiv with S-300 missiles. There, a five-story building was destroyed, other houses and an enterprise were damaged.