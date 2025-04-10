Russian missile strike on Dnipro — there are dead and wounded

An explosion was heard in Dnipro at around 5:00 PM on April 10 — Russia was attacking the city with ballistic missiles. A fire broke out at the site of the impact, killing one person and injuring others.
Russia attacked the Dnipro with ballistics
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.
There is destruction on the territory of a civilian facility. Preliminary reports indicate three casualties.
Later, Lysak added that a person died as a result of the shelling.
