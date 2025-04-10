Russian missile strike on Dnipro — there are dead and wounded

An explosion was heard in Dnipro at around 5:00 PM on April 10 — Russia was attacking the city with ballistic missiles. A fire broke out at the site of the impact, killing one person and injuring others.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.

Dnipro. The enemy attacked the city with a missile. A large-scale fire broke out at the site of the impact. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

There is destruction on the territory of a civilian facility. Preliminary reports indicate three casualties.

Later, Lysak added that a person died as a result of the shelling.