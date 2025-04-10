Russian missile strike on Dnipro — there are dead and wounded
Russian missile strike on Dnipro — there are dead and wounded

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
missile
Читати українською

An explosion was heard in Dnipro at around 5:00 PM on April 10 — Russia was attacking the city with ballistic missiles. A fire broke out at the site of the impact, killing one person and injuring others.

Points of attention

  • Russian missile strike in Dnipro caused a fatal explosion, resulting in one casualty.
  • The attack led to multiple injuries and destruction in a civilian facility in the city.
  • Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, confirmed casualties and reported on the severity of the attack.

Russia attacked the Dnipro with ballistics

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.

Dnipro. The enemy attacked the city with a missile. A large-scale fire broke out at the site of the impact.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

There is destruction on the territory of a civilian facility. Preliminary reports indicate three casualties.

Later, Lysak added that a person died as a result of the shelling.

A 42-year-old man died as a result of a missile strike on the Dnieper River.

