Russian missile strike on Ternopil — 25 people reportedly killed
Ukraine
Russian missile strike on Ternopil — 25 people reportedly killed

State Emergency Service
Ternopil
The death toll in Ternopil as a result of the Russian strike has risen to 25, three of them children, and 73 people were injured.

  • The death toll in Ternopil has reached 25, with 3 of the victims being children, following a Russian missile strike.
  • Emergency rescue operations in Ternopil involve over 160 rescuers and specialized equipment to provide support and aid to the affected residents.
  • The State Emergency Service is actively offering psychological assistance to the residents of Ternopil in the aftermath of the tragic event.

25 citizens killed in Ternopil as a result of a Russian missile strike

In Ternopil, 25 people died, including 3 children, as a result of Russian shelling of the city on November 19.

Ternopil after the Russian missile strike

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

Another 73 people, including 15 children, were injured.

Ternopil

14 psychologists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine from different regions of Ukraine are working near the damaged house, and have already provided assistance to 150 people.

Consequences of the Russian missile strike on Ternopil

Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing. More than 160 rescuers are involved, including climbers, dog handlers, the Delta special unit, and about 45 pieces of State Emergency Service equipment, including robotic systems. Sappers have surveyed the area.

