Russian missile strike on Ternopil — 25 people reportedly killed

The death toll in Ternopil as a result of the Russian strike has risen to 25, three of them children, and 73 people were injured.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

Another 73 people, including 15 children, were injured.

14 psychologists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine from different regions of Ukraine are working near the damaged house, and have already provided assistance to 150 people.

Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing. More than 160 rescuers are involved, including climbers, dog handlers, the Delta special unit, and about 45 pieces of State Emergency Service equipment, including robotic systems. Sappers have surveyed the area.