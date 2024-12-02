The Russian Federation attacked Ternopil — one person was killed and 3 others were injured
The Russian Federation attacked Ternopil — one person was killed and 3 others were injured

State Emergency Service
The Russian Federation attacked Ternopil — one person was killed and 3 others were injured
The Russian military struck Ternopil with a drone. As a result of the attack, one person died and three others were injured, a residential building, a school and 20 cars were damaged.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops struck Ternopil with a drone, which resulted in the death of one person and wounding of three people
  • The attack caused the destruction of houses, schools and cars, and about 100 residents were evacuated
  • After the event, a mobile point of invincibility was deployed at the site to help the victims, psychologists are working
  • Previous attacks by the Russian Federation on Ternopil resulted in damage to critical infrastructure and problems with electricity and heat supply
  • As a result of the attack, trolleybuses did not run, buses were replaced to ensure transport connections

Russia attacked Ternopil

According to the State Emergency Service, an apartment building in Ternopil was damaged by an enemy drone attack at night, which caused a large-scale fire.

Photo — DSNS

One person died, three were injured, and about 100 residents were evacuated. The blast wave damaged the windows of neighboring buildings, a school and 20 cars.

Photo — DSNS

A mobile point of invincibility for the victims was deployed on the spot, psychologists are working.

Previous attacks by the Russian Federation on Ternopil

On November 26, Russian troops attacked Ternopil. In particular, the occupiers damaged the object of critical infrastructure.

As a result of the attack, there was no stable electricity supply in Ternopil and other settlements. As for heat supply, most of the boiler houses were functioning, their work was supported by generators.

There were also no trolleybuses in Ternopil. They were replaced by buses.

