The Russian Federation attacked Ternopil — one person was killed and 3 others were injured

The Russian military struck Ternopil with a drone. As a result of the attack, one person died and three others were injured, a residential building, a school and 20 cars were damaged.

According to the State Emergency Service, an apartment building in Ternopil was damaged by an enemy drone attack at night, which caused a large-scale fire.

Photo — DSNS

One person died, three were injured, and about 100 residents were evacuated. The blast wave damaged the windows of neighboring buildings, a school and 20 cars.

Photo — DSNS

A mobile point of invincibility for the victims was deployed on the spot, psychologists are working.

Previous attacks by the Russian Federation on Ternopil

On November 26, Russian troops attacked Ternopil. In particular, the occupiers damaged the object of critical infrastructure.

As a result of the attack, there was no stable electricity supply in Ternopil and other settlements. As for heat supply, most of the boiler houses were functioning, their work was supported by generators.

There were also no trolleybuses in Ternopil. They were replaced by buses.