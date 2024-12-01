The Russian Federation has attacked Ukraine with more than 500 anti-aircraft missiles and about 120 missiles over the past week

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used more than 500 anti-aircraft missiles and almost 660 drones in Ukraine. Also, the Russian army launched about 120 missiles.

Zelensky announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine in a week

This night and this week, our air defense forces, mobile fire groups, all sky defense units worked to protect Ukrainians from Russian aerial terror. During the night, more than 30 attack drones were shot down. In just one week, Russia used more than 500 guided aerial bombs, almost 660 attack drones and about 120 missiles of various types against us. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

As Volodymyr Zelensky noted, no country in the world faced such attacks every day for such a long time.

Our state stood firm, our Armed Forces continue to fight the aggressor, our people work for a strong Ukraine, and our partners support us. And together we are a force that will force Russia to a just peace and restoration of peace and security in Europe. Thank you to everyone who understands this and supports us, — concluded the President of Ukraine. Share

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of December 1 (from 20:00 on November 30), the enemy attacked from the direction of Kursk, Orel, Bryansk — the Russian Federation with 78 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Anti-aircraft defense worked in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy and Poltava regions.