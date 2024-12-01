The Russian Federation has attacked Ukraine with more than 500 anti-aircraft missiles and about 120 missiles over the past week

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used more than 500 anti-aircraft missiles and almost 660 drones in Ukraine. Also, the Russian army launched about 120 missiles.
Points of attention
Zelensky announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine in a week
As Volodymyr Zelensky noted, no country in the world faced such attacks every day for such a long time.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, on the night of December 1 (from 20:00 on November 30), the enemy attacked from the direction of Kursk, Orel, Bryansk — the Russian Federation with 78 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type.
The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Anti-aircraft defense worked in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy and Poltava regions.
As of 09:00, 32 enemy UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down, 45 Russian drones were lost in location, presumably due to countermeasures by the Defense Forces' EW means, and one more in the air!
