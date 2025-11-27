Russian missile strike on Ternopil — death toll rises to 35
Ukraine
Ternopil
Source:  online.ua

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on November 19 in Ternopil has increased. A 12-year-old girl died in the hospital after being there for nine days.

Points of attention

  • The Russian missile strike on Ternopil resulted in 35 fatalities, with 7 children among the deceased.
  • A 12-year-old girl lost her life after fighting for nine days following the rocket attack, bringing the total death toll to 35.
  • Rescue operations lasted four days, with 6 individuals still missing as efforts continue to identify victims among the wreckage.

A child died in Ternopil as a result of a Russian missile strike on November 19

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Serhiy Nadala.

According to the city mayor, 12-year-old Adriana Unolt died in Ternopil, after fighting for her life for nine days after a rocket attack on the city.

The girl's mother was killed during the shelling, and her sister is still in the hospital.

Now Adriana is where there is no fear and explosions — next to her mother, in a quiet and bright place, inaccessible to war.

He also recalled that nine days ago, missiles hit two residential buildings in Ternopil.

Today, the pain of this tragedy returns again — another child's life has been taken by war.

Thus, the number of people killed in the shelling has increased to 35 people.

The head of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ternopil region, Serhiy Zyubanenko, reported on his Facebook page that 93 people, including 17 children, were injured in the Russian attack in the city. Six people are still missing:

Fragments of bodies were found among the wreckage, their identities must be established by an expert examination. Our investigators, forensic experts and dog handlers continue to search for the missing among hundreds of tons of destroyed structures and destroyed cars. Work continues at the site where the wreckage from Stusa and 15 Krivtnia streets was taken.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 19, at around 7:00 a.m., the Russian occupiers attacked the city with missiles and drones. As a result of a direct hit by an Kh-101 missile, a large-scale destruction of a high-rise building occurred — a collapse from the 9th to the 3rd floor. A fire broke out in another apartment building.

Ternopil after the Russian attack

The rescue operation lasted four days and ended on November 23. As of that day, 34 people were known to have died. Six more people — two men, three women, and a small child — are missing.

