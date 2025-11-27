Russian missile strike on Ternopil — death toll rises to 35

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on November 19 in Ternopil has increased. A 12-year-old girl died in the hospital after being there for nine days.
A child died in Ternopil as a result of a Russian missile strike on November 19
This was reported by the mayor of the city, Serhiy Nadala.
According to the city mayor, 12-year-old Adriana Unolt died in Ternopil, after fighting for her life for nine days after a rocket attack on the city.
The girl's mother was killed during the shelling, and her sister is still in the hospital.
He also recalled that nine days ago, missiles hit two residential buildings in Ternopil.
Today, the pain of this tragedy returns again — another child's life has been taken by war.
Thus, the number of people killed in the shelling has increased to 35 people.
The head of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ternopil region, Serhiy Zyubanenko, reported on his Facebook page that 93 people, including 17 children, were injured in the Russian attack in the city. Six people are still missing:
As a reminder, on the morning of November 19, at around 7:00 a.m., the Russian occupiers attacked the city with missiles and drones. As a result of a direct hit by an Kh-101 missile, a large-scale destruction of a high-rise building occurred — a collapse from the 9th to the 3rd floor. A fire broke out in another apartment building.
The rescue operation lasted four days and ended on November 23. As of that day, 34 people were known to have died. Six more people — two men, three women, and a small child — are missing.
