Russian night attack. Air defense neutralized almost 600 drones and over 30 missiles

On the night of October 30 (from 7:00 p.m. on October 29), the enemy launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike UAVs, air-, ground- and sea-based missiles.

Air defense neutralized 623 Russian air targets

In total, the Air Force radiotechnical troops detected and tracked 705 air attack vehicles — 52 missiles (9 of them — "ballistic") and 653 UAVs of various types (about 400 of them — "shaheeds"):

653 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea);

4 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (from the Nizhny Novgorod region — Russia);

5 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (from Rostov Oblast — Russia);

8 Caliber cruise missiles;

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles (from Kursk, Voronezh region — Russia);

30 Kh-101 cruise missiles (from the Saratov region — Russia);

2 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles (from the Black Sea);

1 Kh-31P guided aircraft missile (from the Black Sea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

PVO report

According to preliminary data, as of 11:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 623 air targets:

592 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types (drones of other types);

7 Caliber cruise missiles;

1 Iskander-K cruise missile;

21 X-101 cruise missiles;

2 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles.

Currently, direct hits of 16 missiles and 63 strike UAVs have been recorded at 20 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) have fallen at 19 locations in various regions of Ukraine.