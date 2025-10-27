Russian night attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralized almost 70 drones
Russian night attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralized almost 70 drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
On the night of October 27, Russia carried out a massive drone attack on the territory of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Russia carried out a massive drone attack on the territory of Ukraine using 100 strike drones, with the air defense successfully neutralizing 66 enemy drones.
  • Defensive measures involved the participation of aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems to repel the attack.
  • The bulk of the attack drones used by the occupiers were Shahed-type kamikaze drones, launched from various directions in the Russian Federation.

Air defense neutralized 66 Russian drones on the night of October 27

In total, the occupiers used 100 attack drones of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other models, launched from the Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation) directions.

The bulk of them — approximately 70 units — were Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

PVO report

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups, and unmanned aerial systems of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data as of 9:00, the air defense system shot down or suppressed 66 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country. At the same time, 26 hits of attack drones were recorded in nine locations.

It is noted that the air attack is ongoing — several enemy UAVs are still in the airspace. The authorities urge citizens to follow safety rules during an air alert and not ignore warning signals.

