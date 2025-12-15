Russian night attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralized over 130 drones

Russian troops attacked Ukraine at night with various types of attack drones. Thanks to the work of air defense, the lion's share of enemy targets was destroyed.

How Ukraine's air defense worked on the night of December 15

On the night of December 15, the enemy attacked with 153 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the following directions:

Eagle,

Kursk,

Primorsko-Akhtarsk,

Millerovo,

Shatalovo, Russian Federation,

Chauda and the Guards TOT of the AR of Crimea.

It is reported that the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense work

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses have shot down or suppressed 133 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 17 strike UAVs were also recorded being hit at 10 locations.