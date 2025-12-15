Russian night attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralized over 130 drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian night attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralized over 130 drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine's air defense
Читати українською

Russian troops attacked Ukraine at night with various types of attack drones. Thanks to the work of air defense, the lion's share of enemy targets was destroyed.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops conducted a night attack on Ukraine using attack drones, with the majority of enemy targets being destroyed by air defense.
  • Ukraine's air defense systems successfully neutralized more than 130 attack drones, utilizing aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units.

How Ukraine's air defense worked on the night of December 15

On the night of December 15, the enemy attacked with 153 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the following directions:

  • Eagle,

  • Kursk,

  • Primorsko-Akhtarsk,

  • Millerovo,

  • Shatalovo, Russian Federation,

  • Chauda and the Guards TOT of the AR of Crimea.

It is reported that the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense work

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses have shot down or suppressed 133 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 17 strike UAVs were also recorded being hit at 10 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 84 targets while repelling the Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — latest details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 64 targets while repelling a Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 110 targets during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense repels new Russian attack

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?