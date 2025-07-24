Russian night attack. Ukrainian air defense destroys 90 drones and a cruise missile
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian night attack. Ukrainian air defense destroys 90 drones and a cruise missile

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Читати українською

On the night of July 24, Russian terrorists launched 107 airstrikes against Ukraine. Hits were recorded in 11 locations.

Points of attention

  • Russian terrorists launched 107 airstrikes against Ukraine on July 24, targeting 11 different locations.
  • Ukrainian air defense effectively defended against the attack, destroying 90 drones and one Russian cruise missile.
  • The attack covered various regions of Ukraine and temporarily occupied territories, with multiple directions of assault.

Air defense shot down 90 drones and 1 cruise missile of the Russian Federation

During the shelling, the enemy launched:

  • four Iskander-K cruise missiles;

  • 103 Shahed-type strike unmanned aerial vehicles and simulator drones.

Air forces attacked from the following directions:

  • Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

  • temporarily occupied Crimean Chauda and Gvardiysk.

The enemy attacked:

  • Odessa;

  • Mykolaiv;

  • Sumy;

  • Kharkiv;

  • Donetsk;

  • Cherkasy;

  • Zaporizhzhia region.

As of 11:30, the downing/suppression of one Iskander-K and 90 Shahed drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country has been confirmed.

As a result of the attack, the following was recorded:

  • hitting 13 UAVs and 3 missiles in 11 locations;

  • Falling downed objects (debris) at 6 locations.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 224 air targets during the Russian night attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Air Defense Forces revealed the results of their work
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with 71 attack drones — how the air defenses worked
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?