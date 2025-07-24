Russian night attack. Ukrainian air defense destroys 90 drones and a cruise missile

On the night of July 24, Russian terrorists launched 107 airstrikes against Ukraine. Hits were recorded in 11 locations.

Air defense shot down 90 drones and 1 cruise missile of the Russian Federation

During the shelling, the enemy launched:

four Iskander-K cruise missiles;

103 Shahed-type strike unmanned aerial vehicles and simulator drones.

Air forces attacked from the following directions:

Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

temporarily occupied Crimean Chauda and Gvardiysk.

The enemy attacked:

Odessa;

Mykolaiv;

Sumy;

Kharkiv;

Donetsk;

Cherkasy;

Zaporizhzhia region.

As of 11:30, the downing/suppression of one Iskander-K and 90 Shahed drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country has been confirmed.

As a result of the attack, the following was recorded: