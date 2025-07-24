Russian night attack. Ukrainian air defense destroys 90 drones and a cruise missile

On the night of July 24, Russian terrorists launched 107 airstrikes against Ukraine. Hits were recorded in 11 locations.
Points of attention
- Russian terrorists launched 107 airstrikes against Ukraine on July 24, targeting 11 different locations.
- Ukrainian air defense effectively defended against the attack, destroying 90 drones and one Russian cruise missile.
- The attack covered various regions of Ukraine and temporarily occupied territories, with multiple directions of assault.
Air defense shot down 90 drones and 1 cruise missile of the Russian Federation
During the shelling, the enemy launched:
four Iskander-K cruise missiles;
103 Shahed-type strike unmanned aerial vehicles and simulator drones.
Air forces attacked from the following directions:
Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk;
temporarily occupied Crimean Chauda and Gvardiysk.
The enemy attacked:
Odessa;
Mykolaiv;
Sumy;
Kharkiv;
Donetsk;
Cherkasy;
Zaporizhzhia region.
As of 11:30, the downing/suppression of one Iskander-K and 90 Shahed drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country has been confirmed.
As a result of the attack, the following was recorded:
hitting 13 UAVs and 3 missiles in 11 locations;
Falling downed objects (debris) at 6 locations.
