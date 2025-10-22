Russian night strike on Kyiv — number of casualties increases

Russian troops attacked the capital with drones and missiles on the night of October 22. 29 people were injured as a result of the shelling of Kyiv.
Points of attention
- Russian troops carried out a deadly attack on Kyiv using drones and missiles, resulting in 2 fatalities and 29 injuries, including children.
- The victims received necessary medical assistance, but the attack caused disruptions in public transport and left some homes without hot water.
- Enemy drones targeted high-rise buildings in different districts of the capital, heightening the impact of the Russian strike on Kyiv.
29 people injured in Kyiv due to Russian attack
This was reported by the head of the Kyiv MBA Timur Tkachenko.
As of 2:30 p.m., the number of people injured in the Russian attack has increased to 29.
According to him, among the injured were five children. All of them were provided with the necessary medical assistance.
Several districts of the capital came under enemy attack at night. According to preliminary data, at least two people were killed as a result of the shelling. Enemy drones were also recorded hitting high-rise buildings on the right and left banks of the capital.
In addition, as a result of enemy shelling and the consequences of Russian strikes, restrictions were imposed on the movement of public electric transport, and some houses in Kyiv were also without hot water.
