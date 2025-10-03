Russian occupiers are establishing a new bridgehead for fire control over Zaporizhia

The Russian occupation army is trying to bypass the city of Stepnohirsk from the east in order to create a bridgehead for fire control over the outskirts and logistical routes of the regional center of Zaporizhia.

Russia is trying to intensify shelling of Zaporizhia

This was stated on television by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Colonel Vladyslav Voloshyn.

He said that the enemy is conducting assault operations in an attempt to bypass Stepnogorsk from the east and effectively open a new direction.

The enemy is carrying out assaults on the western outskirts of Stepnoye, trying to bypass Stepnohirsk from the east. That is, from the west of Stepnohirsk, he is advancing along the coast of the former Kakhovka reservoir — where Kamyanske, Plavni and Primorske are located. The intentions are simple — to capture this bridgehead, where the city of Stepnohirsk is located. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Colonel

According to him, this poses a threat to the eastern and southern outskirts of the regional center of Zaporizhia and the city's logistics routes in the east.

This is a threat not only to the regional center, but also to the logistical routes leading from Zaporizhia to the east. The southern and eastern outskirts of the regional center will be under the influence of fire from some types of weapons.

Voloshchyn noted that loitering munitions of the "Molniya" and "Lancet" types will be able to reach the outskirts of Zaporizhia.