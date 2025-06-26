Russian occupiers attacked a five-story building in Belozerske, Donetsk region, with a drone — there are injuries

Russian troops launched a strike with a Geran-2 drone at night on a five-story building in the city of Belozerske, Donetsk region - five civilians were injured.

Russia attacked a five-story building in Belozerske with a drone

The enemy attack took place at 02:00 on June 26. As a result of the impact of the weapon, a fire broke out.

Three people were injured in their homes, including an 86-year-old woman. A 15-year-old boy and his mother were also injured. Share

The victims were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, bruises, shrapnel wounds, a closed fracture, and abrasions. All were provided with medical assistance.

A total of three high-rise buildings and seven cars were damaged in the city as a result of the Russian strike.