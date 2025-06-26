Russian occupiers attacked a five-story building in Belozerske, Donetsk region, with a drone — there are injuries

Russian troops launched a strike with a Geran-2 drone at night on a five-story building in the city of Belozerske, Donetsk region - five civilians were injured.
- The Russian troops carried out a drone attack on a five-story building in Belozerske, Donetsk region, causing injuries to five civilians, including a 15-year-old boy, his mother, and an 86-year-old woman.
- The victims suffered mine-blast injuries, bruises, shrapnel wounds, and other injuries as a result of the attack, with a total of three high-rise buildings and seven cars damaged in the city.
- A fire broke out in the building due to the impact of the drone strike, leading to significant property damage and casualties that required medical assistance.
Russia attacked a five-story building in Belozerske with a drone
The enemy attack took place at 02:00 on June 26. As a result of the impact of the weapon, a fire broke out.
The victims were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, bruises, shrapnel wounds, a closed fracture, and abrasions. All were provided with medical assistance.
A total of three high-rise buildings and seven cars were damaged in the city as a result of the Russian strike.
Law enforcement officers have begun a pre-trial investigation into the proceedings opened under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war.
