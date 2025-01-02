Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhia region with KABs — a man was killed
Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhia region with KABs — a man was killed

On the night of January 2, Russian forces launched airstrikes on the city of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhia Oblast. The attack destroyed a five-story building and killed a man.

  • Russian forces launched airstrikes on the city of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhia Oblast, destroying a five-story building and killing one person.
  • Rescuers rescued the body of the deceased from under the rubble after a search lasting more than 5 hours.
  • Search and rescue units managed to shoot down 47 enemy drones that were launched from various cities in Russia.
  • The actions of the military during the attack by the invaders were supported by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and other fire groups.
  • As of 08:30, 47 drones have been confirmed shot down within various regions of Ukraine, another 24 drones have been lost, and one drone remains in the airspace.

The occupiers dropped KABs on Stepnohirsk

As reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov, one person died as a result of the Russian attack on the Vasylivka district.

The enemy carried out 11 KAB strikes on Stepnogirsk. A five-story building was destroyed. A man was killed.

Rescuers pulled the body of the deceased from under the rubble. The search and rescue operation lasted more than 5 hours.

What is known about the results of air defense operations during the night drone attack by the Russian occupiers?

It is noted that air defense units managed to shoot down 47 enemy drones.

War criminals of the Russian army launched drones from Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force participated in repelling the enemy attack.

As of 08:30, 47 drones were confirmed to have been shot down within the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv and a number of other regions. Another 24 drones were lost in location without negative consequences. One of the launched drones is still in Ukrainian airspace, the message states.

