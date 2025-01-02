Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhia region with KABs — a man was killed

On the night of January 2, Russian forces launched airstrikes on the city of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhia Oblast. The attack destroyed a five-story building and killed a man.
The occupiers dropped KABs on Stepnohirsk
As reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov, one person died as a result of the Russian attack on the Vasylivka district.
Rescuers pulled the body of the deceased from under the rubble. The search and rescue operation lasted more than 5 hours.
What is known about the results of air defense operations during the night drone attack by the Russian occupiers?
It is noted that air defense units managed to shoot down 47 enemy drones.
War criminals of the Russian army launched drones from Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force participated in repelling the enemy attack.
